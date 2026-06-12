Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in Mumbai on Thursday. He will now begin a rehabilitation programme before returning to competitive cricket.

Parag Das, Riyan’s father, told The Sentinel that the operation was successful and that the cricketer is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next couple of days.

Riyan shared an update on social media and reiterated his determination to return stronger.

“The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Riyan explained in his post.

He also wrote: “Now comes a different challenge - recovery, rehab and patience. I’ll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side.”

The shoulder injury had been a long-standing concern for the Assam all-rounder and Parag had been managing it in consultation with the BCCI’s medical staff. Although surgery had remained an option, doctors had advised him that it could be postponed until the injury started affecting his performance on the field. After further consultations with the BCCI medical team, Parag eventually decided to undergo the procedure.

It may be mentioned that Parag was recently selected in the India A squad for the ongoing 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka and was also named the team’s vice-captain. However, he pulled out out of the tournament due to the injury.

Earlier, during IPL 2026, he had also missed a match against Lucknow Super Giants because of the same shoulder problem.

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