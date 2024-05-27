Deepika Kumari loses to Lim Sihyeon, returns empty-handed from Archery World Cup

Yecheon: Deepika Kumari fell short of a successive Archery World Cup medal in her international comeback after becoming a mother, losing to world No 2 Lim Sihyeon and No 3 Alejandra Valencia in Yecheon, South Korea, on Sunday.

India’s archers thus returned empty-handed in the Olympic discipline recurve category, while securing two medals (one gold and silver) in the compound section of the World Cup Stage 2.

India won the women's team gold and mixed team silver in the compound event on Saturday, but none of the recurve archers other than Deepika were able to make the medal rounds.

Lim, the rising 20-year-old from heavyweights South Korea, prevailed 6-2 (28-26, 28-28, 28-27, 27-27) in the semi-final, notching back-to-back wins over the former world No 1 Indian in less than a month.

Deepika, who lost in straight sets and settled for silver in the Shanghai World Cup last month, put up a fight, taking two points off Lim after drawing the second and fourth sets.

But her three 8s, shooting in the red circle in the first, third and fourth sets cost Deepika dear as Lim sealed the match in four sets.

Fighting for a bronze, Deepika lost to Valencia 4-6 (26-29, 26-28, 28-25, 27-25, 26-29). Agencies

