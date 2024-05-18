Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved recurve archer Deepika Kumari’s request for financial assistance towards training in South Korea later this month, ahead of the World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics.

Deepika is part of the Indian women’s team that will bid to seal a quota in the Paris Olympic Games at the Final World Qualification tournament in Turkiye next month.

“She will train at the Kim Archery School for 13 days before heading to Antalya, Turkiye for the all-important event. Under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Ministry will fund and cover her airfare, board and lodging, training expenditure and local transport among other expenses,” the ministry’s release read.

MOC also approved the proposal of the Indian Archery teams (Men and Women) for financial assistance towards the procurement of physiotherapy equipment ahead of the Olympic Games.

The teams will be getting physiotherapy equipment such as Nubis Pro Portable Physiotherapy Table, Theragun PRO and various Gameready units required by athletes.

Besides, MOC approved assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Pravin Jadhav.

The request of shooter Raiza Dhillon to train in India for 11 days followed by training in Italy with coach Ennio Falco for a week was also approved and TOPS will cover her board and lodging cost, coaching fee in Italy and ammunition and clay birds among other expenses. IANS

