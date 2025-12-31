Deepti Sharma becomes leading wicket taker in Women’s T20Is

Thiruvananthapuram: India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name in history as the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, surpassing Australia's Megan Schutt with 151 wickets.

She achieved this feat during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian cricketer, male or female, to reach 150 wickets in T20Is.

Sharma now has 152 scalps in 133 matches at an average of over 18.00, including best figures of 4/10. Earlier in the series, Sharma made history by becoming the first-ever cricketer across the men's and women's game to register 1000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.(ANI)

