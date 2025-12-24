Deepti Sharma claims No. 1 spot in T20I bowlers ranking

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma secures the number 1 position for T20I bowlers for the first time in her career on the back of her exploits in the opening game of India's T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

While South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt reclaims the place Smriti Mandhana took from her recently as the No. 1-ranked ODI batter following the completion of South Africa's ODI series with Ireland, as per the ICC website.

Australia's Annabel Sutherland has held the No.1 spot for T20I bowlers since August, but Deepti's latest spell of 1/20 from four overs against Sri Lanka in Vizag proved enough to help catapult the India star to the top of the rankings.

Deepti gained five rating points from India's eight-wicket victory, and the 28-year-old now holds a narrow one-point advantage over her Australia rival at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers.

Mandhana drops to second on the latest rankings for ODI batters, with Wolvaardt reclaiming her place at the top courtesy of a superb century in the final match of South Africa's three-match ODI series at home against Ireland. (ANI)

