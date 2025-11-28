Delighted that UP Warriorz bought me back: Deepti Sharma

New Delhi: Deepti Sharma was sold for Rs 3.2 crore to UP Warriorz via right-to-match, making her the joint-second most expensive player at the WPL. After initially being sold to Delhi Capitals for her base price of Rs 50 lakh, the Warriorz went for the RTM option, asking DC to give a final amount.

With the three-time runner-up finalising Rs 3.2 crore as the bidding amount and UPW agreed to the same and bought back the World Cup-winning all-rounder for a higher price.

Deepti shared her enthusiasm upon rejoining UPW on JioHotstar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special,’ after the team won the bidding battle with DC.

“I’m from Uttar Pradesh and have strong ties with UP Warriorz. The management has always been excellent and supportive. The auction was thrilling from the start, and I’m delighted that the UP Warriorz bought me back. I’m excited to represent them again.

“The WPL has played a massive role in my development. The year I won MVP, and even prior to that, the intense practice on expanding my batting shots paid off tremendously. That season helped me mature significantly as a batter, teaching me how to elevate my strike-rate strategically by adapting my game plan. For me, that’s been WPL’s biggest contribution.”

“The atmosphere has been great right from the start. I’m feeling really positive seeing new players from different teams join UP Warriorz. Having played with many of them before creates a comfortable vibe. The management remains incredibly supportive, and as I mentioned earlier, the changes I made to my batting two years ago were transformative for me.”

Deepti also spoke on the Warriorz signing rising Australian cricketer Phoebe Litchfield and the legendary Meg Lanning, and highlighted the WPL’s role in her development as a batter, mentioning Litchfield as her most anticipated new teammate.

“It’s tough to pick just one because players like Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning are performing brilliantly. Meg Lanning has been outstanding in the Big Bash (League), while Harleen Deol shone in the World Cup. They’re all exciting additions, but if I had to choose, I’d go with Phoebe Litchfield.” IANS

