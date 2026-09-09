Deepti Sharma Climbs to Sixth in T20I Bowling Rankings After Asia Cup Heroics

Dubai: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been rewarded for her impressive recent form at the Asia Cup 2026 with a two-place rise to sixth in the latest Women’s T20I bowling rankings, while teammate Sree Charani retains the top spot. Deepti has been in excellent form at the ongoing Asia Cup, taking eight wickets in three matches and playing a key role in India’s progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Her strong performances have helped the right-arm spinner climb two places to sixth in the updated T20I bowler rankings. Sree Charani remains the No. 1-ranked bowler, ensuring India continues to occupy the top two positions among the leading performers. IANS

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