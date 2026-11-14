Deepti Sharma named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2026

New Delhi: India’s experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2026 following her impressive performances across formats during the home series against Zimbabwe. Deepti beat Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary and Australia’s Annabel Sutherland to claim the monthly honour, adding another individual recognition to her achievements in international cricket.

The 29-year-old played a key role in India’s dominant performances against Zimbabwe, contributing with both bat and ball as the hosts remained unbeaten across all six international matches in the T20I and ODI series. IANS

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