Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out from Indian Wells due to illness

Indian Wells: Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from Indian Wells ahead of her first match due to illness, tournament organizers said on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce that I will not be able to participate in this year’s Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues,” she said.

“Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title.

“I would like to thank all the fans who came out here to support me, and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year.

“Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again.”

The 24-year-old Russian-born Kazakhstani player won Wimbledon in 2022 and is currently ranked world number four.

She is replaced in the singles draw by lucky loser Kayla Day of the U.S. Agencies

