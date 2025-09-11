Defending champions New Zealand announce Women’s WC squad

New Delhi: The defending T20I world champions have unveiled an outfit with multiple names bound for their first-ever Cricket World Cup.

Having undergone a transition since the previous edition of the tournament which they hosted back in 2022, New Zealand have included six players in their squad who will feature at their first 50-over Cricket World Cup and four that will appear at their first senior ICC event.

Sophie Devine will once again captain New Zealand at the tournament in what will be her fifth World Cup appearance and the last time she features in ODI cricket for her country. Agencies

Also Read: Nottingham Forest sack head coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Also Watch: