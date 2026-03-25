Delhi Capitals Face Setback as Ben Duckett Opts Out of IPL 2026

New Delhi: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of the tournament. A source in the Delhi Capitals confirmed to IANS that England batter Duckett informed them about pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

"Yes, Duckett told us he won't be available to play this season. A search for his replacement is on and will be conveyed in due course of time," further said the source.

Duckett was bought for Rs 2 crore at the auction and was expected to partner KL Rahul at the top of the order. However, he has decided to focus on his international commitments with England. The left-hander made this announcement just days before the tournament starts, which is a setback for Delhi’s preparations.

Duckett explained that his choice to skip the IPL was influenced by a disappointing winter. He scored 221 runs at an average of 20.2 during the Ashes. Although he was on the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, he did not play in any matches. This further shaped his decision to focus on his international career. IANS

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