Delhi car blast: Three-tier security cordon for India and South Africa Test match in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Security arrangements have been strengthened at the Eden Gardens stadium and across Kolkata ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, following the fatal car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed the high alert status, stating that special and additional measures are currently underway.

“We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made,” a Kolkata Police official said, adding that the Special Task Force (STF) would also be deployed alongside the police.

Police sources at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, disclosed plans to implement a comprehensive three-tier security zone at Eden Gardens, covering the outer perimeter, the entrances, and the spectator seating areas. Officials will monitor the movement of all spectators strictly.

Amid these circumstances, Kolkata Police have begun reviewing security measures at Eden Gardens and nearby areas. A meeting between Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials and Police Commissioner Manoj Verma has been scheduled for Tuesday to finalise the arrangements for the upcoming match.

Spectators at the venue will also fall within the security zone. Each person is expected to be checked at least twice using metal scanners. Plainclothes police personnel will be deployed both inside and outside the stadium, and crowd movement will be closely monitored. Entry with suspicious objects or bags will be strictly prohibited.

Security at the city hotels accommodating the Indian and South African cricket teams has also been reinforced. (IANS)

