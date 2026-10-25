Delhi Dynamites win Volleyball Champions League title

Noida: Delhi Dynamites overturned an early setback to defeat Emperia Marathas 3-1 in the final of the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday, securing the championship trophy and Rs 2 crore in prize money.

The Marathas took the opening set 25-22 to put Delhi on the back foot, but the Dynamites responded with three successive set victories to complete the comeback and claim the title. The runners-up received Rs 1 crore. IANS

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