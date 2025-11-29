Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Mukhtar shines in Assam victory against Chhattisgarh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A sensational spell from Mukhtar Hussain (6/20) powered Assam to their first victory of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Cricket tournament, beating Chhattisgarh by 48 runs in Lucknow on Friday. Chasing 168 for victory, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 119 in 17.1 overs.

Assam’s innings was set up by a strong opening partnership between Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Pradyun Saikia, who put on 95 runs in just 10 overs. Ghadigaonkar led the charge with a brisk 79 off 49 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes. Pradyun added a valuable 37 from 29 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six.

Captain Riyan Parag failed to make an impact, dismissed for 15 off 15 balls. Nihar Deka (22), meanwhile, contributed a useful unbeaten knock. For Chhattisgarh, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar, and Shubham Agarwal picked up two wickets each.

In reply, skipper Amandeep Khare (46) and Shashank Chandrakar (30) showed resistance, but their efforts fell short as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Shubham Agarwal (22) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

Mukhtar was the star of the show, removing both openers - Ayush Pandey and Amandeep Khare- before running through the middle and lower order. He also dismissed PM Yadav, Subhash Agarwal, Gagandeep Singh, and Sourabh Majumdar, conceding just 20 runs in his four-over spell.

Bhargab Pratim Lahkar (2/12), Mrinmoy Dutta (1/25), and Avinav Choudhury (1/24) were the other wicket-takers for Assam.

Also Read: ‘It motivates kids to take up sports and represent country’: Lovlina on India hosting CWG 2030