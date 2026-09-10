Delhi HC Seeks WFI’s Stand on Phogat’s Eligibility for World Championships Trials

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to obtain instructions on whether wrestler Vinesh Phogat can be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the counsel appearing for the WFI to seek instructions on the issue and also on Phogat’s request to defer any final decision in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

"Take instructions on both matters. I will hear them tomorrow," the judge said.

Phogat has moved a fresh application in her pending plea seeking a fair and structured policy for women athletes returning to competitive sport following pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery. The Delhi High Court had issued notice to the WFI, the Centre, and the Indian Olympic Association on the plea and listed it for hearing on November 18.

Through the application, she has challenged the WFI’s September 7 circular prescribing eligibility criteria for the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan's Astana, from October 24 to November 1. She has sought a stay on the operation of the circular insofar as it excludes her from the selection process and a direction to the WFI to provisionally include her in the eligibility pool and permit her to participate in the women’s selection trials scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. (IANS)

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