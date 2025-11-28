A proud moment for India, this will strengthen new India’s global identity, says Bhavnaben

New Delhi: Para-Olympic athlete Bhavnaben Chaudhary has expressed her joy after Ahmedabad was awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Calling it a historic and emotional moment for Indian sports, she said, “It is a proud moment for India. After 20 years, we have once again received the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games. This event will strengthen New India’s global identity. For young athletes across the country, it is a matter of honour that the 2030 Commonwealth Games will take place in India.”

Bhavana emphasised the long-standing commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s towards Indian sports and athletes. “The Prime Minister has always supported sports and boosted the morale of young athletes. In 2010, India performed strongly at the Commonwealth Games and in 2030 we will be even better," Bhavanaben Chaudhary told IANS. IANS

