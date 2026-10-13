Denish and Sibsankar's Centuries Propel Assam to 373 Against Punjab in Ranji Clash

NEW CHANDIGARH: As the rain clouds dissipated, so did the batters’ nerves, and Assam turned the tables on the second day of its Ranji Trophy round one game against Punjab at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Monday.

Denish Das (103, 186b, 15x4) and Sibsankar Roy (143 n.o., 295b, 20x4, 1x6) made the most of easing conditions and their 168-run partnership, which began at 23 for three on the opening day, catapulted Assam to 373.

After not adding a run for the opening 34 minutes, Sibsankar lapped up two overpitched deliveries from Umesh Yadav for straight- and square-driven boundaries. Though a flick off Gurnoor Brar was the only early boundary for Denish, he pocketed plenty by running between the wickets.

It was the onset of spinners that really allowed them to assert control. Sibsankar pranced down to Emanjot Singh Chahal twice to hoist down the ground for 10 runs.

Denish was examined by Gurnoor’s short-ball ploy, with the traps set at deep fine leg, deep square leg, short leg, short mid-wicket and short mid-on. Denish refrained from any extravagant shot and navigated the period.

On the other side, he made the most of a full delivery and a wide delivery, to cover drive and cut Harpreet Brar for two boundaries. However, shortly after his 181-ball century, he took a slightly longer stride on a defence, got an inside edge onto his pad and was caught at silly point.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar deployed the sweep shot umpteen times in his 50-ball 28 but misread Harpreet’s length and was pinned on his back foot.

Sibsankar lofted Harpreet down the ground to reach three figures in 204 balls. He was mindful not to let it slip away like Denish and allowed Sarupam Purkayastha (66, 87b, 7x4, 3x6) to take charge in their 92-run sixth-wicket partnership that prolonged Punjab’s toil.

Umesh picked three of the last five wickets, for which Assam could put on only 42 runs, to complete his five-wicket haul (5/70) and ensure Punjab did not have to field the entire day.

Despite having to face just two overs, Punjab brought out its first-choice opening pair of Vihaan Malhotra and Harnoor Pannu, who safely made it till stumps. And three no balls from Dipjyoti Saikia made sure Punjab had something on the board. Agencies

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