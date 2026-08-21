Assam Premier League 2026: Sibsankar Roy leads Barak Legends to easy victory

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barak Legends secured a six-wicket win over Tezpur Titans in their final group league game in the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium here on Thursday.

The star of the game was captain of Barak Legends Sibsankar Roy who scored an unbeaten half century and also made a crucial 96 runs fourth-wicket partnership with Yasir Ali.

Batting first, Titans bowled out 119 in 19.1 overs. Nihar Deka (19), Roshan Topno (23) and Danish Ahmed (31) chipped in with useful contributions.

In response, Legends suffered an early scare, losing three wickets for just eight runs inside the first two overs. However, skipper Sibsankar and Yasir Ali steadied the innings with a crucial stand, adding 96 runs for the fourth wicket to wrest control of the contest. Roy struck six fours in his unbeaten 55 off 39 balls, while Ali made a composed 43 off 48 deliveries before being stumped by Roshan Topno off Abhinav Choudhury.

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