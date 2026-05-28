Denmark Goalkeeping Star Kasper Schmeichel Retires at 39

Copenhagen: Former Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39 after failing to recover from a serious shoulder injury. The experienced goalkeeper, who was recently with Celtic F.C., had been sidelined since February and decided to end his career after consulting specialists regarding the injury. “I believe that now is the right time,” Schmeichel told Danish broadcaster TV2. The injury originally occurred during Denmark’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final defeat to the Portugal football team in March 2025. Despite suffering the problem, Schmeichel continued playing as Denmark had already used all their substitutes.

The veteran goalkeeper later aggravated the injury during Celtic’s UEFA Europa League defeat to VfB Stuttgart nearly a year later. Schmeichel had initially hoped to continue playing and was reportedly prepared to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process to extend his career. However, medical advice ultimately forced him to step away from the game.

“I didn’t realise how bad it was in March. It’s been a long process. When I landed on it in February, I could tell straight away that something was seriously wrong. “I have consulted with various surgeons and experts regarding my shoulder, and they have told me that I should not expect to return to playing top-flight football,” he added.

The son of legendary former Manchester United F.C. goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Kasper began his professional career at Manchester City F.C. He made his senior debut for the club in August 2007 and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over West Ham United F.C. He followed it with shutouts against Derby County F.C. and Manchester United.

Schmeichel signed for Leicester City F.C. in 2011, where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career. (IANS)

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