Kerala Crowned Vivekananda Trophy Champions, Mizoram Finish Runners-Up

Narainpur, Chhattisgarh: Kerala scripted a sensational comeback to clinch the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship title after defeating Mizoram 4-2 in a thrilling final at the Ramakrishna Ashrama Ground here on Wednesday.

Trailing 0-2 at half-time, Sheril Shaji Thomas once again proved to be Kerala’s talisman as he scored a crucial brace, including a stoppage-time penalty, to guide his side to the title and finish as the tournament’s top scorer with 13 goals. His goals came in the 71st and the 95th (90+5) minutes.

Ajith KR sparked the comeback with Kerala’s first goal in the 55th minute before substitute Shamil EK produced a brilliant finish to put Kerala ahead in the 83rd minute. For Mizoram, Mesak C Lalrinngheta opened the scoring with a stunning long-range curler in the 11th minute before setting up Vanlairamnghaka for their second goal in the 34th minute in an impressive first-half display.

Mizoram had looked firmly in control during the opening half. Their attacking football caused Kerala plenty of problems, and they took the lead in spectacular fashion in the 11th minute. Mesak C Lalrinngheta received the ball near the edge of the box on the right side and noticed Kerala goalkeeper Fayad Firoz slightly off his line. The forward then unleashed a stunning curling effort that dipped beautifully into the top corner.

The confidence flowing through the Mizoram side was evident, and they doubled the lead in the 34th minute with a brilliantly crafted move. Lalrinngheta turned provider this time as he threaded a precise through ball into the path of Vanlairamnghaka. The striker showed composure beyond his years as he raced clear, rounded the goalkeeper, and calmly slotted the ball into the empty net.

Kerala, however, emerged with a transformed side after the break. Their response began in the 55th minute when Ajith KR pulled one back from a corner. The goal shifted the momentum completely in Kerala’s favour. Mizoram, who had looked comfortable earlier, suddenly found themselves under relentless pressure. Kerala drew level in the 71st minute after a costly mistake from goalkeeper Lalhruaitluanga Kawlni. Danish MV struck a fierce shot from outside the box, which should have been gathered comfortably, but the goalkeeper spilled the ball, and Sheril Shaji Thomas reacted quickest to tap home the rebound.

With the contest finely poised, Kerala delivered the decisive blow in the 83rd minute. Substitute Shamil EK produced a moment of brilliance inside the box as he turned sharply before firing a superb left-footed strike beyond the goalkeeper to put Kerala ahead.

Mizoram’s frustrations boiled over deep into stoppage time when Eddie Lalhmangaihzuala brought down Ummer Afaf CA inside the penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty and sent off Lalhmangaihzuala for a second booking, while Freddy Lalruatkima was also dismissed following the ensuing fracas. Sheril Shaji Thomas calmly converted the spot-kick in the fifth minute of injury-time to seal a famous victory and spark jubilant celebrations among the Kerala players and supporters.(Agencies)

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