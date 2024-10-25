Denmark names Brian Riemer as head coach: Danish Football Association (DBU)

NEW DELHI: Brian Riemer will take over as Denmark’s head coach as a permanent replacement for Kasper Hjulmand who stepped down in July, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday.

Riemer, 46, gained much of his coaching experience with Danish giants FC Copenhagen and as an assistant to fellow Dane Thomas Frank at English club Brentford before taking over as head coach at Belgian side Anderlecht in December, 2022.

“With Brian Riemer, we get a coach with the energy, passion and great commitment that we have been looking for. He shares our view of football about trying to dominate matches and playing attacking and technical football,” DBU football director Peter Moller said in a statement. Agencies

