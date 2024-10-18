Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba ready to come back to football from March

New Delhi: Following Paul Pogba’s four ban being reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitrary Sports, the Juventus midfielder can return to training from January and return to football from March, 2025. According to Pogba his anger and hunger is driving him ‘to come back at the level I was before and even better.’

“For sure. It’s going to be a new Pogba. That’s definitely for sure. And in the positive way, like I said, with more hunger, with more determination. I feel like a kid that just want to be professional again, that never signed professional. So this is the anger I have. That’s what drives me. And I will do everything to come back at the level I was before and even better. Why not?,” said Pogba to ESPN.

France’s World Cup winner and current Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly opened talks with the Serie A club over a mutual termination.

The midfielder’s current contract is set to expire in June 2026 but the 31-year-old is expected to reach a mutual agreement with Juventus to cut his contract short which leaves his future in uncertainty at the moment.

Pogba was hit with the ban for failing a dope test after featuring for Juventus in their opening game of the 2023-24 season against Udinese on August 20.

The former Manchester United midfielder went on to reveal he contemplated retiring when the initial ruling came.

“Yeah, I had many thoughts in my head, I had so many thoughts to even stop playing. I’m like: ‘What am I going to do?’ If it’s four years, you start making the maths in your head ... Four years not playing, training — which club is going to want me? Would I be fit and stuff like that, you make a lot of pictures in your head.

“But on the other side, I had faith obviously, and I was positive. I knew I didn’t do anything wrong on purpose, so then thankfully that happened and they reduce it,” he added. IANS

Also Read: French midfielder Paul Pogba’s four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months

Also Watch: