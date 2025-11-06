Destiny Udogie receiving support from Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur is giving support to Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London. The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation after the incident involving the 22-year-old Italy defender in September, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license following the incident, PA said. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.

“We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

Udogie started the 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs signed Udogie from Udinese in 2022 but loaned him back for a season. He joined the Premier League side in 2023 and has since made 76 appearances in all competitions, including 10 games this season. Agencies

