Watson hails Shubman Gill as ‘ridiculously talented’ batter ahead of Gold Coast T20I

Gold Coast: Former batting great Shane Watson has praised India opener Shubman Gill for maintaining consistency in his batting and stated it won't take him long to adapt across different formats. He described the opener as a 'ridiculously talented' batter with amazing technique.

While Gill remains a key figure across formats, his T20I performances since returning to the format in September 2025 reveal a worrying trend, as he has scored just 170 runs in ten innings at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 148.24.

In the ongoing Australia tour, he is struggling, having scored 37 not out, 5, and 15 in the first three games of the five-match series.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Watson reflected on how challenging it is for a modern team batter to go through the phase of frequently changing formats and said, "It definitely is a challenge and the more you do it, the better you get at really understanding the little adjustments that you have to make to your technique, to your game plan, your mindset around each format to be able to then get into the best version of you every time you have to make that adjustment."

The fourth T20I will be a historic game, as it will be the first time India and Australia play at the Carrara Oval (formerly known as the People's First Stadium) in Gold Coast.

Watson expressed excitement about this stadium hosting a major event and said, "It's an amazing opportunity for the Gold Coast to be able to show off its incredible natural beauty. For the Indian team to be able to come here, for the Gold Coast to be able to get a game of this calibre, is something very special to the Gold Coast community. So I'm sure the players and the Indian fans who have made their way here will certainly enjoy the tournament." IANS

