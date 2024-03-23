Determined to improve our performance from last season, says Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone

Mohali: The Punjab Kings are geared up to take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2024 at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali. In the 2023 edition of the IPL, Punjab Kings had finished in the eighth position, missing out on a place in the Playoffs. With some new players and renewed vigor, Punjab Kings are geared up for the upcoming season and determined to do well in a new stadium in Mohali.

Speaking ahead of their opening game, Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone said, “It’s a new stadium. We’ve had 5-6 training sessions to get used to the conditions here. We retained most of our players from last season and everyone’s excited for the challenges that lie ahead of us.”

Livingstone said the team is determined to improve their performance this season. IANS

