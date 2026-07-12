DFB Nears Agreement for Jurgen Klopp to Take Over as Germany Coach

NEW DELHI: The German Football Federation (DFB) announced on Saturday that it was close to an agreement with Jurgen Klopp for him to become the new Germany coach. However, before the 59-year-old makes his return to the touchline, the DFB said it still needed to secure the approval of his current employer, the Red Bull Group.

“DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held an initial in-depth discussion with Jurgen Klopp in New York on Friday regarding his potential appointment as national team coach,” the DFB said in a press release.

“During this constructive discussion, an understanding was reached on the key points of a potential contract.

“Discussions will continue next week. Both parties are confident that the negotiations, subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull, can ultimately be brought to a successful conclusion,” the statement added.

Klopp has been the DFB’s preferred candidate to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned following Germany’s round-of-32 World Cup exit after a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. Agencies

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