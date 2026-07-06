Jurgen Klopp Ready to Take Charge of Germany After World Cup

Berlin: Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his interest in succeeding Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach but stressed that talks with the German Football Association (DFB) and his current employer Red Bull remain necessary. Klopp had earlier expressed his reluctance over the coaching opportunity after Germany’s below-par performance in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But he now seems to have changed his mind.

In an interview with broadcaster MagentaTV on Saturday night, the 59-year-old Klopp, Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer since January 2025, said he was prepared to return to coaching after stepping down at Liverpool two years ago because of declining energy.

“The timing is not perfect now either. Nevertheless, it is better than it has ever been. I am now more than recharged. So I am ready,” Klopp added. IANS

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