Dhakshineswar steps up after Nagal loses as India draw level against Netherlands

Bengaluru: Dhakshineswar Suresh added another high-impact bullet point to his fast-growing tennis resume as he beat Jesper de Jong 6-4, 7-5 on day one of the Davis Cup Qualifiers first round fixture against the Netherlands at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Dhakshineswar’s maiden win over a top-100 player came after India No. 1 Sumit Nagal lost a tough three-setter to Guy Den Ouden 0-6, 6-4, 3-6. The levelling act now shifts focus to Sunday afternoon’s doubles tie between Yuki Bhambri-Sriram Balaji and Sander Arends-David Pel, a rubber that will break open the tie. Agencies

