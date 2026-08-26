Dhakshineswar Suresh Upsets Marcos Giron at Winston-Salem Open

NEW DELHI: Indian tennis star Dhakshineswar Suresh produced yet another impressive win to bolster his reputation, defeating world number 77 Marcos Giron in straight sets at the Winston-Salem Open on Monday night. Suresh — who is ranked 394th in the world — won 6-3, 7-5 in just over an hour. Suresh broke Giron at the very first time of asking, and ran through the first set in just 26 minutes. The second would prove more hard-fought, with both players holding serve until the 11th game where Suresh make the crucial breakthrough.

He then held serve to win the second set in 40 minutes. Overall, the 26-year-old produced 33 winners and 17 aces in an impressive showing. Agencies

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