Dharmaraj Solairaj Retains Gold Medal at Asian Para Games

Nagoya: India’s Dharmaraj Solairaj strengthened his position among Asia’s leading para-athletes on Thursday, defending his men’s long jump title at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a record-breaking effort of 7.15m. Competing in the combined T44/T62/T64 final at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the 32-year-old Tamil Nadu athlete produced his decisive jump on his second attempt, setting a new Asian record and securing his second successive gold medal at the continental multi-sport event. IANS

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