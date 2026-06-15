Dhiraj Bommadevara ends India’s five-year wait with maiden World Cup recurve gold in Antalya

Antalya: India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara capped a memorable day at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkiye, by clinching his maiden individual recurve gold medal before completing a golden double alongside teenage sensation Kumkum Mohod in the mixed team event on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Dhiraj delivered a steady performance in the men’s individual recurve final, defeating Olympic bronze medallist Lee Woo-seok of South Korea 7-3. This victory secured the biggest title of his career.

It was Dhiraj’s first individual gold medal at an Archery World Cup event and his fourth individual World Cup medal overall, having previously earned three bronze medals. His win also ended a five-year drought for India in the men’s individual recurve category. He became the first Indian to win World Cup gold in this event since Atanu Das did so in 2021. Jayanta Talukdar remains the only other Indian man to have claimed an individual recurve title at a World Cup event.

Dhiraj’s path to gold was challenging. In the semi-finals, he was down 3-1 against Germany’s Moritz Wieser before coming back to win 6-4, securing his spot in the gold-medal match. With that momentum, the Indian archer excelled in the final, outpacing Lee Woo-seok, one of the top recurve archers and an Olympic medallist, to take the top position on the podium. IANS

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