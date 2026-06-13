Dhiraj Bommadevara stays in race to win two medals at Archery World Cup

NEW DELHI: Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara entered the recurve men’s individual semifinals to stay in medal hunt at the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Antalya on Friday.

Dhiraj, who got byes in the first two rounds, defeated Germany’s Leon Zemella 6-2, Iran’s Mohammadhossein Golshani Asl 6-2 and Italy’s Massimiliano Mandia 6-2 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with another German Moritz Wieser.

Dhiraj, who earlier joined hands with Kumkum Mohod to reach the mixed team final, will have a chance to secure two medals.

No other Indian, including well-known names such as Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Atanu Das in recurve and V. Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur in compound, could make it to individual medal rounds. Agencies

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