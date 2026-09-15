Dhiraj Bommadevara wins historic recurve gold at Archery World Cup Final

NEW DELHI: India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara gave his Asian Games preparations a big boost as he clinched a historic gold medal in men’s recurve event at the Archery World Cup Final in Saltillo, Mexico, on Sunday.

After returning empty-handed from the 2023 and 2024 editions, Dhiraj, the 25-year-old archer from Vijayawada, defeated Japanese World Championships medallist Nakanishi Junya in a shoot-off in the summit clash to become the first-ever Indian man to win a gold medal in recurve at the Archery World Cup Final. Each archer had one shot after the score was tied at 5-5. While Dhiraj shot a 10, Nakanishi could only hit a 9. Agencies

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