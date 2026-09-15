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Dhiraj Bommadevara wins historic recurve gold at Archery World Cup Final

Dhiraj Bommadevara makes history with India’s first men’s recurve gold at Archery World Cup Final, beating Japan’s Nakanishi Junya in shoot-off.
Dhiraj Bommadevara
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NEW DELHI: India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara gave his Asian Games preparations a big boost as he clinched a historic gold medal in men’s recurve event at the Archery World Cup Final in Saltillo, Mexico, on Sunday.

After returning empty-handed from the 2023 and 2024 editions, Dhiraj, the 25-year-old archer from Vijayawada, defeated Japanese World Championships medallist Nakanishi Junya in a shoot-off in the summit clash to become the first-ever Indian man to win a gold medal in recurve at the Archery World Cup Final. Each archer had one shot after the score was tied at 5-5. While Dhiraj shot a 10, Nakanishi could only hit a 9. Agencies

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Dhiraj Bommadevara
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