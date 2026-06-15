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Dhiraj, Kumkum stun Olympic champions South Korea to win Archery World Cup gold

Indian recurve archers continued their resurgence on the world stage as Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and teenage sensation Kumkum Mohod delivered a fearless display, upsetting Olympic champions South Korea and clinching the recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya
Archery World Cup gold
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Antalya: Indian recurve archers continued their resurgence on the world stage as Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and teenage sensation Kumkum Mohod delivered a fearless display, upsetting Olympic champions South Korea and clinching the recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Sunday.

 The Indian duo beat Kim Je-deok and Oh Ye-jin 5-1 (37-36, 37-36, 39-39) in a thrilling final, showing impressive composure and determination against one of the most successful teams in world archery.

For Dhiraj, 24, and 17-year-old Kumkum, there was no sign of intimidation against the Korean team, which included Kim, an Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo, alongside An San and a member of South Korea’s gold-winning men’s team for the Paris Olympics. IANS

Also Read: Dhiraj Bommadevara stays in race to win two medals at Archery World Cup

Archery World Cup
Dhiraj Bommadevara
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