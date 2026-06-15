Dhiraj, Kumkum stun Olympic champions South Korea to win Archery World Cup gold

Antalya: Indian recurve archers continued their resurgence on the world stage as Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and teenage sensation Kumkum Mohod delivered a fearless display, upsetting Olympic champions South Korea and clinching the recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Sunday.

The Indian duo beat Kim Je-deok and Oh Ye-jin 5-1 (37-36, 37-36, 39-39) in a thrilling final, showing impressive composure and determination against one of the most successful teams in world archery.

For Dhiraj, 24, and 17-year-old Kumkum, there was no sign of intimidation against the Korean team, which included Kim, an Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo, alongside An San and a member of South Korea’s gold-winning men’s team for the Paris Olympics. IANS

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