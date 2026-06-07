Dhruv Jurel Named India A Captain for Sri Lanka Tour as Nabi, Others Earn Maiden Call-Ups

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named captain of the India A squad for the upcoming two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka, while Jammu & Kashmir fast bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi has earned a maiden call-up to the set-up.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announced the squad on Saturday, with Devdutt Padikkal appointed as the vice-captain. India A will play two four-day fixtures against Sri Lanka A from June 25 to July 5 in Galle, ahead of the Test team visiting the country for a two-game World Test Championship series in August.

The priority will be to acclimatise to spin-friendly conditions and getting used to the red Kookaburra ball. Alongside Jurel and Padikkal, the batting unit includes Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and N Jagadeesan. Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade and Andhra batter Shaik Rasheed have also earned maiden call-ups to the India A squad. IANS

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