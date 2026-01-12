Dhruv Jurel named Rishabh Pant’s replacement

Mumbai: Dhruv Jurel has been named as the injury replacement for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to right side strain injury, the BCCI said on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset of discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

The BCCI said that Pant was immediately taken for scans, and it was revealed that the wicketkeeper batter was diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) which ruled him out of the series.

“He was taken for MRI scans immediately, and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings.

Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI series,” BCCI said in a statement.

As a result, “the Men’s Selection Committee has named Dhruv Jurel as Pant’s replacement, and Jurel has linked up with the squad,” it added. IANS

