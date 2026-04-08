Dhruv Kapila–Tanisha Crasto keep India’s mixed doubles hopes alive at Badminton Asia Championships

NEW DELHI: The pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto kept India’s mixed doubles challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 with two other duos from the country bowing out in the opening round in Ningbo, China on Tuesday.

Kapila and Crasto outlasted Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard, beating them 21-14, 11-21, 21-15 in a three-game thriller which lasted 51 minutes.

In another match, Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani went down fighting against Malaysia’s eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 13-21, 19-21 in a 34-minute contest at the Ningbo Olympic Centre.

The Indian duo struggled to find rhythm early on, conceding the first game comfortably, but showed signs of resistance in the second before the experienced Malaysian combination shut the door in straight games.

Meanwhile, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also failed to cross the opening hurdle, losing 16-21, 15-21 to Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in 31 minutes.

The Indian pair fought hard but was unable to sustain pressure at crucial junctures against their steady opponents.

The focus will shift to singles competition on Wednesday with India’s top stars, including P. V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, set to begin their campaigns. Agencies

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