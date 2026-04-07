Fit-again Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid for clashes like Bayern tie, says Alvaro Arbeloa

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Kylian Mbappe joined the club to star in key matches like Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against German giant Bayern Munich.

Arbeloa said Mbappe was a vital part of the team, although questions remain over whether record 15-time winner Madrid can strike the right balance with all its biggest names on the pitch at the same time.

French superstar Mbappe, the club’s top goalscorer, did not start either game in the last 16 tie against Manchester City which Madrid won impressively, because of a long struggle with a knee sprain.

Fit once more, Arbeloa indicated Mbappe was likely to feature along with Vinicius Junior in attack at the Santiago Bernabeu against Bayern in the quarterfinal first leg.

“I’m delighted to have that kind of problem, to have outstanding players at my disposal and to have a player like Kylian Mbappe, who came to Real Madrid for matches like tomorrow’s and for knockout ties like this one,” Arbeloa told reporters Monday.

“I’m sure we’re going to see Kylian at his best, leading the team the way he’s always known how to do, and I have a great deal of confidence in all the players.”

England international Jude Bellingham is also finding his way back to fitness after injury and Arbeloa said he would keep betting on the squad’s stars when they are available.

Against City, young midfielder Thiago Pitarch and attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz played important roles, but they may get less time on the pitch in the Bayern tie. Agencies

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