Dhruv Sitwala Defeats Pankaj Advani to Win 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Riyadh: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani fell short in his quest to secure a hat-trick of titles at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship after going down against compatriot Dhruv Sitwala, 2-5 in the final round. Sitwala set the tone for the match with an impressive start, scoring 103 points while Advani struggled to get on the board, finishing with 0 points. Advani managed to improve his game, scoring 36 points, but Dhruv maintained his dominance with another 100.In a surprising turn, Advani found his rhythm and outplayed Sitwala, achieving a remarkable 101. Sitwala, however, had an off-frame, scoring only 2. IANS

