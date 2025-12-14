Dhull scoring lots of runs in DPL will certainly help him in IPL, says Chopra

New Delhi: Ex-opener Aakash Chopra spoke about Yash Dhull’s potential of getting an Indian Premier League (IPL) team when the mini-auction happens in Abu Dhabi on December 16, saying that the right-handed batter being among the top run-scorers in this year’s Delhi Premier League (DPL) will certainly help his case.

Dhull, who captained India to the U19 World Cup win in 2022, amassed 435 runs in eight games for Central Delhi Kings in this year’s DPL, where they finished as the runners-up. Dhull was with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, but never got going in the four games he played.

“Yash Dhull’s journey is quite inspiring. He was touted as an upcoming youngster who would play for India soon. That dream has not happened yet, but he keeps making runs. He uses every opportunity he gets, wherever he plays,” said Chopra on JioStar.

“Sometimes it is very important to stay relevant for a long time, so that when an opportunity comes, people think of him. This season of the Delhi Premier League was quite good for him with the bat, where he scored tons of runs, and those performances will certainly help him in the IPL.”

“He’s an Under-19 World Cup winner, and as far as IPL is concerned, he was picked by the Delhi Capitals a few seasons ago and was given some chances too, but he wasn’t able to capitalize on them. I think Yash Dhull is ticking all those boxes and keeping himself in the thoughts of everybody who’s following the sport with his DPL performances,” he added.

Though other DPL stars like Tejasvi Dahiya and Arpit Rana will also be on the mind of the IPL scouts, former India women’s cricketer Reema Malhotra thinks someone like Sarthak Ranjan, who made 449 runs in nine innings in this year’s competition, can also get into any of the ten teams. IANS

