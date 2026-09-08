Diamond League Final: Audrey Werro beats Broeders-Bol to win 800m in Brussels

Brussels: Audrey Werro of Switzerland won the women’s 800 metres, holding off a determined challenge from Femke Broeders-Bol at the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Werro clocked one minute 54.75 seconds, while the Netherlands’ Broeders-Bol crossed in 1:54.81, to set up what should be a sizzling showdown at next week’s World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

Kenny Bednarek of the U.S. laid down a marker ahead of next week’s Ultimate Championships, storming to victory in the men’s 200m with a world-leading time of 19.62s.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, who had shattered the men’s 400m hurdles world record nine days ago, cruised to an easy win in 46.70s in a field missing Norway’s triple world champion and former world record-holder Karsten Warholm.

Birhanu Balew of Bahrain pulled away from the field with a blistering final 400m to win the men’s 5,000 in a world-leading time of 12:45.70.

Klaudia Kazimierska of Poland clocked a world-leading 3:54.05 to win the women’s 1,500m, shaving nearly two seconds off her personal best time and leading a remarkable field with eight women dipping under the four-minute barrier.

Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica threw 23.08 metres -- the farthest by anyone in the world this season -- to win the men’s shot put. Agencies

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