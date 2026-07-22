Budapest to Host FIDE-Backed Total Chess World Championship Pilot, Launching New Era for Elite Chess

Hungary: A new era in elite chess will start this November when Budapest hosts the official pilot of the FIDE-approved Total Chess World Championship Tour, a ground-breaking global championship which aims to determine chess’s most complete player by testing them in three different time controls in the same competition.

From November 10-21, 2026, the world’s elite men and women, including World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, will battle at Budapest’s iconic Anantara New York Palace Hotel across Blitz, Rapid and Fast Classic in an attempt to redefine how the world’s best players compete—and how fans experience the sport.

Unlike traditional tournaments that focus on a single time control, the Total Chess World Championship Tour rewards versatility, consistency and adaptability. Players will be tested across the explosive pace of Blitz, the tactical intensity of Rapid and the strategic depth of Fast Classic, with cumulative performances determining the overall champion.

Created by Norway Chess, the event’s format is designed to showcase every dimension of elite chess while creating a more dynamic and engaging competition for players, spectators and broadcasters alike.

The Budapest event will serve as the official pilot of the Total Chess World Championship Tour, delivering the same championship format, regulations and prize structure that will define the inaugural global season beginning in March 2027, when multiple tournaments across international host cities will culminate in the crowning of the FIDE World Combined Champion.

Kjell Madland, CEO, Total Chess, said: “The Total Chess World Championship Tour is built on a simple belief—that the world’s best chess player should be able to excel across every format of the game. By bringing together Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz under one championship, we’re creating a more complete sporting test while making elite chess more exciting and accessible for fans around the world. Budapest is the perfect city to launch this journey.

“As the official pilot of the Tour, this event will set the benchmark for the global championship that begins in March 2027. Chess heritage runs deep here, making it the ideal place to write the next chapter before the Tour travels to cities around the world,” he said.

Highlighting the tour’s potential to expand the global reach of chess and attract new audiences, Arkady Dvorkovich, President of FIDE, said: “As chess continues to evolve, FIDE’s role is to embrace innovation that strengthens our sport while respecting its rich tradition. The Total Chess World Champion Tour is a natural evolution of the elite competitions we already have and celebrates the complete player by combining excellence in Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz formats.

“We are convinced that the tour will attract new audiences, commercial partners and greater media interest, helping us expand chess globally. FIDE is proud to be working closely with Norway Chess, and we are grateful to our Hungarian friends for hosting the first official pilot event. We look forward to seeing this new chapter begin in one of Europe’s great chess capitals,” the FIDE President added.

Budapest’s selection as the host city carries special significance. Hungary has played a defining role in the history of chess, producing generations of world-class players and Olympiad success, while producing one of the sport’s greatest icons in Judit Polgár, widely regarded as the strongest female chess player in history. This November, the city will once again take centre stage—this time as the launchpad for a new global vision for the sport, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour has already attracted significant international investment and commercial backing. Among its backers are football superstar Erling Haaland and Norwegian investor Morten Borge through Chess Mates, alongside a group of high-profile investors that includes Olympic cross-country skiing champion Johannes Høsflot Klæbo. Their support reflects growing confidence in chess’s commercial potential and the Tour’s ambition to elevate the sport’s global profile. IANS

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