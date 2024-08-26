Diamond League: Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shatters decades-old 3,000m world record

NEW DELHI: Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the long-standing 3,000 metres world record at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Sunday by more than three seconds.

Ingebrigtsen finished in a time of seven minutes 17.55 seconds, erasing the record set by Kenya's Daniel Komen in 1996 when he ran 7:20.67 in Rieti, Italy.

Ingebrigtsen's previous best time over the distance came in September last year when he was nearly three seconds slower than Komen's mark. Agencies

