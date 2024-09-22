Dibrugarh ready for AGM of AOA New EC to be constituted for four-year term

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh is all set to host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Assam Olympic Association. The highly anticipated meeting will be held at Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) complex on Sunday.

As per the schedule the day will begin with an executive committee meeting and it will be followed by AGM. The AGM will also constitute the new executive council of Assam Olympic Association for a four-year term.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is the president of Assam Olympic Association, will preside over the AGM and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, president of the Assam Badminton Association, will also attend the meeting.

This time all attention in the AGM will be on the constitution of the new executive council where after a long time elections will be held in different posts to elect the office bearers.

President Sarbananda Sonowal already elected unopposed for one more term and there will be no election in the post of assistant secretary also as all 8-member of the committee elected unopposed. The senior vice president post will be lying vacant until a new executive council is elected as all the candidates in this post earlier withdrew their nomination papers.

On the other hand, elections will be held in all other posts which included vice president, general secretary, treasurer, joint secretary and executive council. All eyes will be on the post of general secretary as Lakhya Konwar, the current secretary, is challenged by four candidates- Hemanta Kalita, Gitartha Goswami, Tapan Das and Bhaskar Ranjan Das.

There are four candidates for the post of treasurer also and they are Ashok Bharali, Bishnuram Nunisa, Kalyan Gogoi and Manab Deka. 200 officials from different State and district Sports Associations will attend the meeting and will also cast their votes.

With inputs from DIBRUGARH : The executive meeting will start at 10:30 am on Sunday at DDSA and the main AGM meeting will start at around 12:30 pm.

“At around 10:30 am tomorrow, our executive meeting will start and the main AGM will start at around 12:30 pm. Our prepration has been going on and our members are working hard for a sucessfull AGM,” said Manash Jyoti Dutta, vice president of DDSA.

