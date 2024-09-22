Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes Bangladesh's All-Time Leading Run-Getter in International Cricket

Chennai: Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a historic feat in the ongoing first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday as he surpassed Tamim Iqbal's run tally to become Bangladesh's all-time highest run-getter in international cricket. Rahim, who played a knock of 13 before Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in the final session of Day Three, has accumulated 15,205 runs including 20 centuries and 82 fifties in 464 matches across formats. Previously, former captain Tamim Iqbal held the record of most run-getter for Bangladesh with 15,192 runs in 387 games including 25 hundreds and 94 half-centuries. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is third on the list with a tally of 14,701 runs in 446 matches. IANS

Also Read: Pant, Gill slam tons as India dominate, Hosts declared its second innings at 287/4 to set up a target of 515 for Bangladesh

Also Watch: