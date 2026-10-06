Diego Forlan Returns to India as Uruguay Coach, Reflects on ISL Memories

Carlos AlcarazKolkata, Oct 5: Nearly a decade after experiencing Indian football as an Indian Super League (ISL) player, Uruguay head coach Diego Forlan has returned to the country in a very different role, with the former striker now preparing the two-time world champions for their friendly against India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Forlan’s first association with India came during his stint with Mumbai City FC, when he spent six months playing across the country. His return has brought back memories of his time in the ISL and of the football culture he encountered in cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai and elsewhere.

“It’s been almost 10 years since I came here,” Forlan said. “I had the opportunity to play in the ISL for Mumbai City. I spent six months here, playing in Kolkata, Mumbai and different cities. I discovered a really nice country, with a lot of people and a lot of good football players.”

Kolkata, in particular, left an impression on the former Uruguay international. Forlan recalled the atmosphere around the games during his time in India, pointing to the strong support for football in several parts of the country. “Every time the team was playing here, the stadium was full,” he said.

Forlan also identified Kerala, Goa and the northeast as regions where he had witnessed a strong football following. “They are really passionate about football. They have good players as well.”

His assessment of Indian football is not based solely on memories from his ISL stint. Forlan was also present in the stands when India faced Brazil in Kolkata, giving him an opportunity to watch the national team at close quarters ahead of Uruguay’s meeting with the hosts.

While India suffered a heavy defeat against Brazil, Forlan saw enough in the performance to caution his players against underestimating their opponents.

“India had some really good players. They knew what to do,” he said. “There were some really nice combinations. If you give them time and space, they can damage you, and they can play well. So you have to respect everybody.”

Forlan also believes matches against higher-ranked opposition can play an important role in India’s development. With Uruguay providing another demanding test, he felt such fixtures could help the hosts gain valuable experience. IANS

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