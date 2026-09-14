Diego Moreira hits rapid brace as Milan rally to hold Lazio in 2-2 thriller

ROME: Substitute Diego Moreira grabbed two goals in as many minutes to allow AC Milan to fight its way back and hold host Lazio to a 2-2 draw at the Olympic Stadium in Serie A on Saturday night.

The point was enough to see Lazio go top of the standings on 10 points from four games, but it ceded its winning start to the season as Milan’s half-time changes paid dividends.

Milan has two wins and two draws from its opening four fixtures and moved up one place to fourth with eight points.

Matteo Cancellieri had the home side in front after 10 minutes, getting ahead of Milan fullback Pervis Estupinan to knock home Mattia Zaccagni’s ball across the face of goal. A cross from the left by Kenneth Taylor set up Lazio’s second for his Dutch compatriot Tijjani Noslin six minutes before the break.

Milan coach Ruben Amorim made three halftime changes, and they helped to slowly turn the tide, with Moreira’s first goal coming from a sudden counter-attack in the 65th minute. He then hit another left-footed effort from the edge of the area into the back of the net, having been teed up by Adrien Rabiot, as Milan took control of proceedings. Agencies

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