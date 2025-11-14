Difficult to decide who to leave out, but good problem to have: Gill

Kolkata: India’s red-ball captain Shubman Gill mentioned that the team and management feel very fortunate to have quality all-rounders in the side and agreed with head coach Gautam Gambhir’s statement on the selection dilemma, stating that it is difficult to decide whom to leave out.

Earlier, Gambhir described the conversations he has with in-form players when they are not included in the playing XI as the most challenging part of his job in a video shared by the BCCI.

As the Indian team gears up to face South Africa in a two-match Test series, all eyes will be on the coach, captain, and management as everyone looks forward to the playing XI that the hosts field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

“We’re really fortunate to have the kind of quality all-rounders we do. All of them have strong batting and bowling records, especially in Indian conditions,” Gill said, speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test.

The 26-year-old acknowledged that while the selection criteria is a challenging part, he called it a ‘good problem to have,’ adding, “As a captain, it’s always difficult to decide who to leave out — but that’s a good problem to have. It makes for an exciting Test ahead. South Africa played really well in their last series, which they drew, and that’s why they are the reigning champions. It’s going to be a good, competitive series.”

Eden Gardens is set to host a Test for the first time in six years, with India’s 2019 series against Bangladesh being the last red-ball game played here. Gill has fond memories of Kolkata, having begun his Indian Premier League career at this venue with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Asked about the same, Gill, who will play his first-ever Test at the venue, said, “I have a lot of good memories here. My IPL career started at this ground, and every time I come here, it feels a bit like playing at the PCA Stadium in Punjab. The last Test we played here was a pink-ball match (in 2019), I was not in the playing XI , but was in the squad, so this will be my first Test at Eden Gardens and it’s always a big honour to lead the country here.” IANS

Also Read: Preview:1st Test: South Africa eye first Test series win in India in 25 years as Jurel, Pant set to feature