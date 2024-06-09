Diksha Dagar Misses Cut at Scandinavian Mixed Open, Shubhankar Sharma Tied-20

Helsingborg: Diksha Dagar was unable to make up ground in the second round and missed the cut at the Scandinavian Mixed Open. Diksha, who shot 75-73 was 4-over and the cut fell at 2-under.

This was a rare miss for Diksha, the two-time LET winner, who was also third at H Hero Women’s Indian Open. She had three birdies in the second round but also gave away four bogeys. Earlier she had one birdie and three bogeys on the first day.

This was Olympic bound Diksha’s second missed cut in the entire season during which she has had three Top-10 finishes. Her last missed cut was in February in Saudi Arabia.

Shubhankar Sharma, who had a superb start in the first round with three birdies shot 69 in the first round and repeated that in the second. In both rounds he had five birdies against two bogeys to be 6-under. When the second round finally ended late in the evening he was Tied-20.

Swede Sebastian Söderberg, leads the field with 63-66 at 15-under and is way ahead of the field. The closest rival was Scott Jamieson (67-65) at 12-under. Lying third was Frenchman Julien Guerrier (69-64) at 11-under.

Jorge Campillo (68-67) was lying fourth at 9-under with (68-67), alongside three Swedes the 2022 champion Linn Grant (67-68), the leading woman player, Jesper Svensson (68-67) and Jens Danthorp (68-67).

Soderberg, 33, had seven birdies and an eagle in the first round and then added four birdies and an eagle in the second. He was bogey free for 36 holes.

The innovative Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour, with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy. IANS

