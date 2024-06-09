Scottie Scheffler Takes Three-Shot Lead at Memorial Tournament, Akshay Bhatia Tied-Seventh

Dublin: Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler stayed solid in gusty winds as he finished strong for a 4-under 68 to a three-shot lead in the Memorial Tournament. Alongside his 5-under 67 on the first day he is 9-under.

Indian American Akshay Bhatia (69-72) stayed in Tied-seventh and Sahith Theegala (73-71) was T-20. Among the big names Rory McIlroy (70-71) and Xander Schauffele (was T-7.

Scheffler was at 9-under 135, three shots ahead of Viktor Hovland (69) and Adam Hadwin (72), chasing another $4 million prize.

Scheffler’s 3-iron into the wind that narrowly cleared the bunker and went up the slope to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th. Then he closed with two solid par saves and a shot from a fairway bunker to 12 feet for birdie to take a three-shot lead.

The Memorial is the seventh of eight Signature Events this season, and one of the three tournaments with player hosts — the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, The Genesis Invitational (Tiger Woods) and the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus).

With a dry forecast to get the Muirfield Village course even firmer, it most likely will only get more difficult on the weekend.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa had the low round of the second day at 67 and was four shots behind, along with Keegan Bradley (69). Ludvig Aberg, who spent two days watching Scheffler put on another clinic, shot 72 and was five back.

Scheffler is making fourth start at the Memorial Tournament. He was third in 2021 and 2023 and with a win, would become the first player with five or more wins in a season since Justin Thomas who had five in 2016-17.

Defending champion Hovland, who is T2, is attempting to become the first player to win the Memorial Tournament in consecutive years since Tiger Woods won three straight (1999, 2000, 2001)

The 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele lying T-8 seeks to become the second major winner this season to win in his next start on Tour after his major victory, joining Scheffler, who won the RBC Heritage in his first start after winning the Masters Tournament. IANS

